Pet of the Week: Chaplin

This adorable feline is Chaplin, a 4-month-old male domestic shorthair. He is one of those rare kittens that will come when you call him and stretch up on his legs to be picked up. His adoption fee is $85. To meet him, call the SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.
