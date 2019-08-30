Pet of the Week: Chaplin

This adorable namesake of Charlie Chaplin is Chaplin. Chaplin is a 4-month-old male domestic shorthair. He is one of those rare kittens that will come when you call him and stretch up on his legs to be picked up. Then Chaplin will purr away while being held and cuddled. His adoption fee is $85. To meet him, contact the SPCA of the Triad by calling 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org.