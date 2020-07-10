Pet of the Week: Camilla

Little baby girl Camilla was born on April 14. She’s a sweetheart who loves her brother. Camilla is vaccinated and dewormed and will soon be spayed. Her adoption fee is $75. To meet this cutie give the Animal Rescue & Foster Program a call at 336-574-9600.

