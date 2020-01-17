Pet of the Week: Buzz

Buzz and his four siblings came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when they found themselves homeless and at a local shelter. He is under 1 year old, able to be handled and considered a dwarf bunny so he will stay on the small side for a rabbit. Dwarf bunnies are typically sweet and can live to be about 10 years old. This handsome fellow would love a forever home. His adoption fee is $40. To apply to adopt him, visit reddogfarm.com.
