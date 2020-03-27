Pet of the Week: Butch

Meet Butch, a country boy. He’s 6 to 8 months old, neutered and ready for that perfect home. He loves everyone and is good with children. His adoption fee is $250 and you can meet him by calling the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.
