Pet of the Week: Butch

Meet Butch, a country boy. He’s 6 to 8 months old, neutered and ready for that perfect home! He loves everyone and is good with children. His adoption fee is $250 and you can meet him by calling the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

Meet Butch, a country boy. He’s 6 to 8 months old, neutered and ready for that perfect home. He loves everyone and is good with children. His adoption fee is $250 and you can meet him by calling the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

Load comments