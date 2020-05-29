Pet of the Week: Buddy

Buddy, a cute and cuddly shepherd mix, is 11 weeks old. He has gotten a bit chunky due to the pandemic. His adoption fee is $250. To submit an application, visit the Animal Rescue & Foster Program’s website at www.arfpnc.com. Or call 336-574-9600 and leave a message.

