Pet of the Week: Boots

This beautiful, 13 years young lady is Boots. She was living a life of luxury with her feline sibling until her human guardian passed away this year. They were brought to SPCA of the Triad. Once you start petting her, the purr box goes into high gear. Boots would do best in a home without small children, and with another calm older feline or two. Her adoption fee is $20.
MOST POPULAR
-
Greensboro's last Ham's closes
-
More heroin, not cocaine, found in house where Guilford judge died from drug overdose
-
Weekend party in Randleman was shut down by Alcohol Law Enforcement
-
2 people found shot on Fox Cove Lane in Greensboro
-
Hundreds trying to get into a new Greensboro affordable housing project proves there is a 'need'
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.