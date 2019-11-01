Pet of the Week: Boots

This beautiful, 13 years young lady is Boots. She was living a life of luxury with her feline sibling and human guardian until this year. Her beloved Mom passed away and the family didn’t want the girls. They were brought to SPCA of the Triad. Neither of the girls would eat and had to be admitted to a vet hospital. One didn’t make it out — however Boots rebounded and is doing wonderful in her foster home. She loves to play hard to get. She will pretend she doesn’t care about attention but once you start petting her the purr box goes into high gear. Boots would do best in a home without small children and maybe another calm older feline or two. Her adoption fee is $20.