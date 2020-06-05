Pet of the Week: Blake

Meet Blake! Blake is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair. This buff colored handsome boy is very sweet with people and loves to receive attention. He is also very playful and loves to sunbathe by a window indoors. While Blake is very fond of people, he is said to be best off if he goes into a home where he is the only cat. His adoption fee is $85. To meet him, visit the SPCA of the Triad at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. The nonprofit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Information: 336-375-3222 or triadspca.org.