Pet of the Week: Blake

Blake is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair. This buff-colored boy is very sweet with people and loves to receive attention. While Blake is very fond of people, he should go to a home where he is the only cat. His adoption fee is $85. To learn more, visit the SPCA of the Triad at triadspca.org or call 336-375-3222.
