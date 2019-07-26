Pet of the Week: Benji

Benji is about 3 or 4 months old and he is a Lab mix. He has a sweet demeanor and is cute as a button. He is neutered and his vaccines are current. Benji’s adoption fee is $250. For information, contact the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.
