Pet of the Week: Benji

Benji is about 3 or 4 months old and he is a Lab mix. He has a sweet demeanor and is cute as a button. He is neutered and his vaccines are current. His adoption fee is $250. For information, contact the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

