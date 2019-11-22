Pet of the Week: Artica

Artica is a beautiful, 5-year-old who was found in the parking lot of a nursing home. She would prefer a home to herself or maybe with another laid back cat. Artica is affectionate, friendly, loves treats and catnip. She isn’t a fan of being picked up, so she would probably be happiest in a home without small children. Her adoption fee is $50. For information, call SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222.
