Pet of the Week: Amelia

Meet Amelia. Amelia is a young adult female domestic shorthair. She came to the SPCA of the Triad with a group of cats from another rescue that was having to close its doors. Amelia has a very sweet personality and loves to be petted and loved. Maybe Amelia is the new rescue kitty you have been looking for. Her adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222.

