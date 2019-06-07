Pet of the Week: Amelia

Amelia is a young adult female domestic shorthair. She came to the SPCA of the Triad with a group of cats from another rescue that was having to close its doors. Amelia has a very sweet personality and loves to be petted and loved. Her adoption fee is $85. For information, call 336-375-3222.
