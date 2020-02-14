Pet of the Week: Aladdin

Meet 4-month-old Aladdin! He’s a beagle something mix and is ready to enjoy life. Neutered and current on his shots, his adoption fee is $250. You can meet Aladdin by calling the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

Meet 4-month-old Aladdin! He’s a beagle-something-mix and is ready to enjoy life. Neutered and current on his shots, his adoption fee is $250. You can meet Aladdin by calling the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

Load comments