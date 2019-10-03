It it's latest newsletter, the Humane Society of the Piedmont shared this seasonal dog treat recipe from Allrecipes.
To receive the Humane Society's newsletter, visit www.hspiedmont.org.
Peanut Butter Pumpkin Dog Treats
2½ cups whole wheat flour
2 eggs
½ cup canned pumpkin
2 tablespoons peanut butter
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)
Whisk together flour, eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, salt and cinnamon. Add water as needed to make the dough workable, but the dough should not be dry and stiff.
Roll the dough into a 1/2-inch roll. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces.
Bake in preheated oven until hard, about 40 minutes.
