If one of your canine companions is missing today, you’re not alone. More pets go missing on the July Fourth holiday — and the days that immediately follow — than any other time of year.
According to PetAmberAlert, a lost pet finder that helps four-legged family members find their way home, animal control officials across the nation report a 30%-60% increase in lost pets each year between July 4-6.
Just because most big fireworks shows were canceled because of the coronavirus, expect nights of loud and colorful bursts in the skies around your neighborhood.
And July 5 is one of the busiest days of the year for shelters.
“We certainly receive a lot of calls for missing pets around then,” Rachel Pomberg of Atlanta Pet Rescue told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Karen Hirsch of LifeLine Animal Project also noted an increase in intake on July 5 and 6 at the Fulton and DeKalb shelters in Georgia.
Fireworks, Pomberg said, are particularly stressful because of the noise and explosions. Oftentimes, a dog’s first instinct is to run, she said.
But that trend isn’t exactly the case at Atlanta Humane Society, Gloria Dorsey — vice president of community education and advocacy — said.
In fact, according to research conducted by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the trend is actually a persistent myth.
Fireworks are actually not anywhere high on the list of reported causes for lost pets, according to the research.
“But it’s a myth we welcome because it gives us the opportunity to talk about how pets get lost every day,” said Dr. Emily Weiss, vice president of research and development at ASPCA.
What researchers think is driving the myth, Weiss said, is that shelters see an uptick in July potentially due to summer thunderstorms.
Survey findings by the ASPCA found that nearly one-in-five lost pets goes missing after being frightened by loud noises in general, which could include the sound of thunderstorms, fireworks or other noises — but this isn’t specific to the Fourth of July.
However, some shelters like the Atlanta Humane Society do report an uptick of potential increase in injuries around this time of year, specifically when fireworks are used.
Pets that become frightened at the boom of fireworks, Dorsey said, have hurt themselves going through windows to escape to a safe place.
Dogs tied up outside while fireworks are being used in the area could also break free of their tethers and run toward traffic.
“This is where the human-animal bond comes into play,” Dorsey said. “It’s vitally important that owners understand their pets’ propensities.”
And while the official holiday is over, typically the use of fireworks is not (at least for a few days).
Here are some tips if you’re still hearing fireworks around the neighborhood (or to prepare for the next thunderstorm):
1. Keep your pet indoors. Check the screen doors and windows to make sure they’re closed if your pet is alone.
2. Create comfortable safe places. When pets are anxious or afraid, they often flee to a safe place like a kennel, closet or the basement. Make sure the doors for these safe places are open and your pet has direct access.
3. Provide additional comforts. In addition to creating an accessible safe place, keep favorite toys nearby or use treats to help keep your pet calm.
4. Remember food and water safety around your pet.
5. Communicate with your veterinarian. If your pet has extreme reactions to loud noises, Dorsey said, communicate with your veterinarian about potential sedatives to take the edge off and promote calmness.
6. Try calming music.
7. Have all their identification in place. According to the experts, pet owners should have all of their pet’s identification in place and make sure their pet’s microchip is up-to-date.
8. Know your local animal control agency and local rescues. If you find someone else’s pet, approach it cautiously. If the pet does not have tags or a microchip, pet owners will be calling shelters first so please make sure you report any “found” pet to those places and local veterinarian offices.
