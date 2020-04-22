The Humane Society of the Piedmont has a huge need for cat and dog food, both wet and dry.
A food drive will be held in the nonprofit's parking lot from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at 4527 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
Donations go to Greensboro Urban Ministry, the Salvation Army of High Point and the Guilford County Animal Services.
For information, call 336-299-3060 or visit www.hspiedmont.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.