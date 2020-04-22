Hungry cats

The Humane Society of the Piedmont has a huge need for cat and dog food, both wet and dry.

A food drive will be held in the nonprofit's parking lot from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at 4527 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Donations go to Greensboro Urban Ministry, the Salvation Army of High Point and the Guilford County Animal Services.

For information, call 336-299-3060 or visit www.hspiedmont.org.

