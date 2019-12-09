4 british shorthair kittens in different colors on a row

The Rockingham County Animal Shelter will hold adoption specials and a rabies clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The shelter is at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.

Dogs will be on sale for $25 and cats are $5.

Rabies vaccines for dogs and cats will be $7 and microchips will be $15.

Santa will be visiting as well. Patrons can purchase pictures of Santa with their pets for $5 per picture.

Also, the shelter is accepting donations. Items needed include the Purina brand dog, puppy, cat and kitten food, canned dog and cat food, non-clump litter and plastic travel crates.

For information, call 336-394-0075.

