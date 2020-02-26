Greensboro Parks and Recreation will offer a winter hike at 1 p.m. March 14 on the Haw River State Park Iron Ore Belt Access. Admission will be one donated bag of food for cats or dogs which will be delivered to the Humane Society of the Piedmont.

Participants should meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Haw River State Park, Iron Ore Belt Access trailhead at 6068 N. Church St. in Greensboro for participant parking and donation collection. The trail is 3.2 miles. The hike is easy to moderate based on the distance and terrain.

To register, visit https://web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&amp;primarycode=LKBNHS.

