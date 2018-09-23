Florence blows tropical sooty tern far off course — to High Point
GREENSBORO — Hurricane Florence brought more than misery to North Carolina. It also brought in the surprise of a sooty tern.
The tern is a long way from it's habitat. While most terns inhabit marshes and shores, the sooty tern spends its whole life sailing effortlessly over warm ocean currents and, according to Audubon, "has the life of a true seabird."
"They are found very, very far offshore in the Atlantic associated with the Gulf Stream," said George Wheaton, an avid birder and member of the Piedmont Bird Club. "To have it inland, well, this is the first one on record to have been seen in Guilford County."
The wayward tern apparently caught an unintended ride on Florence and ended up in the parking lot of a Lowe's home improvement store in High Point. It was malnourished. Someone noticed the bird needed help and it eventually ended up in the hands of Piedmont Wildlife Rehab, a Greensboro nonprofit that rescues and releases injured and wayward indigenous wildlife.
Melissa Coe, a licensed wildlife rehabilitation professional and president of Piedmont Wildlife Inc., was surprised and intrigued when she laid eyes on the bird.
"I expected to see a gull-looking bird," she said. "I didn't know what a tern was. It's always cool to get something new in because we do the same birds over and over."
The bird is mostly black with white bands on the leading edge of its wings and specks of white in its plumage. When resting, the tern's long wings fold back over its forked tail giving the bird the elegant look of a schooner.
Because the sooty tern is not native to these parts, Coe turned to experts for advice on care.
"The bird is a juvenile," Wheaton explained. "At this time of year, the juveniles are still with one or both parents, which are helping to feed the young bird. They do get separated in the storms."
Coe and her volunteers are the tern's parents for now, feeding it fresh silverfish and squid. It gets an occasional brief swim in a tub.
Sooty terns are most common in an area called the Dry Tortugas, a small group of islands found at the end of the Florida Keys.
When it's full grown in a few years, the young tern will be all white on it's underside and sport a distinct black mask over it's mostly white face.
But time is of the essence.
"Staying here for a prolonged period of time is not an option," Wheaton said.
Coe said the bird will stop eating and start plucking itself of plumage if not released soon.
"We’ve got to get some weight on it and then get it a ride to Florida, which would be best," she said. "But if not to Florida, then to the coast here and out on a boat to the ocean for release."
Coe said the bird is eating well and gaining weight quickly.
Wheaton has agreed to drive the tern to the coast. He was expected to leave this morning. Once there, the hope is for a boat captain to release the bird far from shore.
"You just can't stand on the beach and let it go — you've got to take it way out," Wheaton said. "This little bird's best chance is to get way off shore in the Gulf Stream area, hopefully in the company of other sooty terns."
