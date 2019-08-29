Dog Fashion
GREENSBORO — The Barking Deck, the city's only indoor dog park and pub at 106 S. Walnut Circle, will hold a dog fashion show on Oct. 19 and is looking for dogs to participate.

The family-friendly event will benefit North Carolina Pet Partners, an organization that works with other organizations to bring therapy animals into hospitals.

The four-legged models will wear outfits provided by The Doggie Market along with a little help from All Pets Considered.

The event is in conjunction with PetSuites of Greensboro.

For information and to register your dog, visit the Paws for a Cause Fashion Show page on eventbrite.com.

