GREENSBORO — The Barking Deck, the city's only indoor dog park and pub at 106 S. Walnut Circle, will hold a dog fashion show on Oct. 19 and is looking for dogs to participate.
The family-friendly event will benefit North Carolina Pet Partners, an organization that works with other organizations to bring therapy animals into hospitals.
The four-legged models will wear outfits provided by The Doggie Market along with a little help from All Pets Considered.
The event is in conjunction with PetSuites of Greensboro.
For information and to register your dog, visit the Paws for a Cause Fashion Show page on eventbrite.com.
