Despite dog's help, unicorn search was unsuccessful
A few weeks ago, as I entered the house after a long day at the office, I was expecting my usual Charlie the schnauzer greetings.
But this time my youngest daughter met me at the door as well. It was her birthday. She was beaming ear to ear and was begging me to quickly fix dinner so we could get to the gift part of the festivities.
So we sat, enjoyed her favorite meal and started in on the opening of the gifts. The last gift was the most important as it was THE gift she had been yearning for — an Official Unicorn Questing box.
I know many of you are not as familiar with the existence of unicorns in the greater Triad region, but they are out there, and my daughter is determined to find one (or more. It’s called a blessing when more than one gather, but I digress).
The sparkled pink wooden box contained four magic gems, unicorn-scented lure, and a “diamond” encrusted unicorn broach along with an envelope that held an official Unicorn Questing License (you can apply for one through Lake Superior State University) and instructions on how to find a unicorn. Although we couldn’t find a few of the needed items, within a half hour, our weekend had been planned.
The great unicorn quest was set.
I kept telling my daughters that it was too wet, too cold and the Tar Heels were playing, so the odds of finding a unicorn were slim, but that didn’t work.
We decided that bringing Charlie along was a benefit as we all know he has a nose for chipmunks, squirrels and, of course, unicorns. So off to the woods the four of us went to find a unicorn.
The lot of us all bundled up, Charlie led the way as we entered the mystical woods at a local environmental center. The deeper we went into the woods, I would watch Charlie to see if he would stop and point at something (he didn’t).
Instead I would stop and tell the girls, “Did you hear that? I think that was a unicorn.”
Well, we needed to find a hemlock tree — you know that’s a unicorn’s favorite tree — and they are not as prevalent as I thought, so we had to press on until we found one.
The one tree that was close to resembling one sat in the middle of a mud pit. In an instant, I assessed the situation: the girls with mud up to their knees equals a bath, Charlie getting muddy equated to another bath, and then me having to explain all this to mom equaled, well, let’s just say I decided it was not THE tree we were looking for.
As we neared the finish of the trail, disappointment hung heavy on the faces of my girls. I could see and feel that the cold and the mud had taken its toll on three of the four of us, as Charlie was willing to keep going.
I explained to the girls that it’s common not to find a unicorn. They’re as elusive as the rainbow trout Dad fishes for; you need the right lure, to be at the right place at the right time, and you need a little luck to land the lunker or in this case, the unicorn.
We piled into the car, tired, wet, muddy and somewhat satisfied with our quest and drove home. As always, Charlie sat on my lap, and I couldn’t help but laugh and think: I wonder if the Westminster championship has a category for unicorn hunt dogs?