Last January I suggested to my daughter, Zoë, who now goes by Brooke, that she should take some photos of our cats throughout the year and create a calendar for her grandfather.
It would be a great joke, I thought.
He’s not much of an animal person and after more than a decade of intense caregiving for his late wife and late mother, he frequently says that he does not “want anything with a mouth on it.”
I thought she was taking the occasional photo and didn’t realize that she had scrapped my idea for something else.
I wondered why she and her cousin, Jacob, were spending Sunday afternoons together. While they are only 10 weeks apart in age, and both are driving, they don’t generally get together just to “hang out.”
All was revealed on Christmas Day.
After all the other presents were unwrapped at a family gathering, the pair presented their gift to their grandfather. It was poorly wrapped by Brooke, who used industrial masking tape to secure the holiday paper.
The gift was a calendar that they had custom made. But instead of featuring our cats, it was 12 months of their grandfather’s nemesis — Jacob’s spirited dachshund, Hershey. Their grandfather reluctantly cares for the dog when Jacob and his family travel.
On Sunday afternoons when they knew their grandfather would be gone, the cousins sneaked into his house and staged photos of the dog.
They took pictures of Hershey playing their grandfather’s piano, driving his tractor, driving his car, reading the newspaper, and loitering in the mailbox. Other photos were seasonal, such as Hershey sporting a hot dog costume for Halloween or gathering Easter eggs. From what I understand, it was a time-consuming process.
They uploaded the photos to a pharmacy store app, created the calendar and added all the family’s birthdays along with other pertinent dates such as their high school graduations in May and June.
Once the Christmas festivities were over, the creative duo followed their grandfather home and proudly hung their work.
Brooke says they have something better planned for next Christmas.
I can’t wait to see it.
