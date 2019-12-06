Announcements
The Greensboro Stamp Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro. There are no dues or obligations.
Dave Hull, owner of the David F. Hull Stamp Company, will present a dealer’s perspective on caution about buying and selling stamps.
For information, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro has released its spring Adventures in Learning schedule.
Classes will be offered Thursdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 20, at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro.
Classes will touch on 17 topics, plus lunch-time forum presentations.
For information, call 336-378-0766 or visit www.shepctrg.org.
The High Point Newcomers Club will meet at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St. in High Point.
Members will enjoy a holiday lunch. There also will be a silent auction and a crafts and bake sale.
Nonperishable food for the West End Ministries will be accepted.
For information, visit www.hpnewcomers.com.
The T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
The event is the society’s Holiday Social and Photo Show. The program features nature photographs shot by Audubon members during the year. All food and drink will be provided by the society’s social committee.
To participate in the photo show, contact Dennis Burnette at deburnette@triad.rr.com by Tuesday evening, Dec. 10.
For information, visit www.tgpearsonaudubon.org.
Awards
The Triad Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrated National Philanthropy Day and recognized award recipients with a luncheon Nov. 25 at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.
Awards were presented to the following: John Googe, Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy; Shelby and Lee Chaden of Winston-Salem, Linda and Tom Sloan of Greensboro and Douglas Witcher of High Point, Outstanding Philanthropists; Melva Sharpe of Burlington, Debbie Marshall of Winston-Salem and Sara DeLapp of Lexington, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraisers; Women’s Professional Forum Foundation of Greensboro and Treble Makers of Winston-Salem, Outstanding Philanthropic Organizations; Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Dame’s Chicken & Waffles, Outstanding Businesses in Philanthropy; and Raul and Susan Colon, Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist.
Also, the Future Fund, the Immigrant Giving Circle and the Triad Pan Asian American Network Giving Circle, all under the auspices of The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, each received The IDEA Award.
To learn more about the local chapter, visit www.afptriadchapter.org.
The Summit Rotary Club awarded its Student Improvement Awards for September and October to the following students:
- September — Johnny Van Kemp, Northern Guilford High School; and Saniia Barber, Dean B. Pruette SCALE
- October — Zakiya Jones, Southern Guilford High School; and Bryceson Sanders, Northwest Guilford High School
Students are nominated for recognition based on positive progress in academics, attendance and attitude. At the end of the school year, two of the monthly winners are chosen as Students of the Year and will receive up to $1,000 in cash and prizes.
The Student of the Month program is a partnership between Summit and Southern Guilford rotary clubs, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Guilford Education Alliance, and Awards of Excellence.
