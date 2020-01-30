Burlington Animal Services is asking their pet adopters to post a #ShelterValentine for a chance to help them earn up to a $10,000 grant award from the Petco Foundation. From Feb. 1 to Feb. 14, animal lovers can post a photo or video using #ShelterValentine on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for a chance to win daily prizes and a grant award for the organization they adopted from.

Valentines can be a message of love to an adopted pet, a thank you to shelter staff who work hard to save lives every day or a note of encouragement to shelter pets looking for loving homes. Participants will have the chance to win a daily prize pack containing a Petco gift card, an item from Mutts, a BOBS from Skechers item and a Petco Foundation swag item, and will give Burlington Animal Services the chance to earn a $1,000 daily grant award, or a $10,000 Valentine’s Day grant award. To be eligible, adopters must use the hashtag #ShelterValentine, and must @mention both @petcofoundation and their adoption organization in their post. To view full campaign rules, visit petcofoundation.org/love.

On the week of Valentine’s Day, representatives from the Petco Foundation will travel the country visiting animal welfare organizations with a special valentine delivery. The Petco Foundation will also compile #ShelterValentine messages from across the country to send a virtual valentine to more than 4,000 animal welfare organizations, thanking them for their lifesaving work.

For more information about Burlington Animal Services, visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets. To learn more about the Petco Foundation, visit petcofoundation.org.

