GREENSBORO — Oscar and Felix marked their third birthday on July 4.
Of course, they didn’t know it. They’re cats.
The brothers spent the day as usual: breakfast, followed by wrestling and chasing, a lonnng nap, dinner, snoozing and chasing. You get the picture.
Oscar is an orange tabby, complete with an O-shaped marking in his fur on one side. Felix is a grey tabby.
Like any parents, we brag about their talents. Oscar is our retriever cat, the only one we have ever had. He amuses himself by dropping his spongy, golf-size ball down the basement stairs, runs to retrieve it and brings it back. Then, he’ll drop it in their water bowl.
Felix, well, might not have any talents. But he does take care of his brother.
My husband and I brought them home in 2017 from the animal rescue group at the Adoption Center at the PetSmart store on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
We’re so glad we did.
Their predecessors had died after long lives. We waited awhile before looking for siblings who could keep each other company.
Then my husband and I independently discovered Oscar and Felix.
Actually, someone had named them Don and Blake, which didn’t sound like cat names. So their foster mother, Tricia Wood, renamed them after characters in the television show “The Odd Couple.”
We were leaving for a vacation, and didn’t want to bring any new cats home to unfamiliar territory before we left. I figured they soon would be gone to another good home.
When we returned, they were still there.
“I saw two cats today,” my husband said, describing them to my surprise.
At PetSmart, the sign on their cage asked that they be adopted together. On the sign-up list, I saw that someone wanted to separate them.
“They can’t separate them,” I thought.
After leaving to run an errand at the Target store next door, that thought propelled me back to PetSmart. I signed my name and said we would take both.
Their antics have been amusing, and at times, frustrating. We have called them “the brothers,” “the twins,” and the mischievous “Thing One” and “Thing Two” from “The Cat in the Hat.”
These brothers take care of each other. But when one lovingly starts bathing the other, a skirmish isn’t far behind.
Like siblings.