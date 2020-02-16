WINSTON-SALEM — The Facebook memory popped up on my phone one morning in January. Five years ago that day, we had welcomed Junior into our home.
When we brought the skinny and scared 2-year-old home from the Forsyth Humane Society, he was far from the grown-up, goofy and sometimes bossy companion he has become. But even after five years, not all of Junior’s rough edges have been polished.
We were reminded of just how unpolished when we prepared to have my parents over for Thanksgiving. We carefully moved a bookcase a few inches to cover up a spot on the wall, next to the front door, where Junior had knocked off paint after leaping against it every time the mailman came. We set up the Christmas tree — the earliest it has ever been put up in our house — in front of one window where Junior had chewed the metal blinds. It seems that Junior just couldn’t stand not being able to watch the carpenter and the painter who had been restoring our front porch in October.
And then there is the matter of the living room rug, or lack thereof. Junior has never been able to fully grasp that rugs are not grass. I’ll just leave it at that. After two ruined rugs, we opted to leave our hardwood floors bare. Between the brown leather couch and dark furniture we inherited from my grandparents, the room looks rather, well, brown. A trip to a local store to buy colorful throw pillows helped give the room a bright spruce-up.
The final preparation was to take Junior and his older brother Cash to the kennel for the night, so they wouldn’t be hovering over everyone’s turkey dinner.
Before we adopted Junior, he had been an outside dog in less-than-ideal conditions with limited training. After his family surrendered Junior, a program called New Leash on Life, operated by the N.C. Department of Correction, took him. The program paired him with an inmate who gave him daily training in basic commands and spending the night in a crate.
Junior arrived ready to walk nicely on a leash and sit on command. Even now, he won’t rush down a flight of steps without pausing to make sure you’re moving along with him. But a prison is not the equivalent of living in a house, and that made Junior very confused. That’s no reflection on the program. I think we all underestimated the extent of Junior’s anxiety and unfamiliarity with living as a house dog, especially with two adults who work during the day. Contrary to what they said, he absolutely hated being in a crate, bending the wire bars and ripping the plastic floor to shreds in an attempt to get out.
We eventually trained him to go outside when appropriate, to a point. To this day, for reasons we have never understood, he absolutely refuses to do a No. 2 in our yard. He consistently insists on walking a block — in rain, snow and 100-degree heat — to use the yard outside a nearby church. Always the church.
The first few days after we brought him home, Junior was shy and fearful, following us from room to room and never letting us out of his sight. But something in me connected with him and I could see what it meant to give him a home. With a lot of love and patience, his goofy, happy side began to emerge.
In fact, it doesn’t take much now to make Junior happy. Just our getting up in the morning is enough to send him into a gleeful state. Often he’ll be lying in our hallway or on the couch in our office, waiting for us. Just a “Hello, Junior” makes him break into a smile. His tail will start pounding the floor faster, and he’ll roll over on his side. With his mouth wide open in a doggy grin, he’ll rub his face with his front paws in utter contentment. No one has more to teach us about joy and gratitude than a dog.
We’ve had Cash, his “brother” for nearly 13 years. And Junior, because of his sweet, hapless personality, has always seemed much younger even though he’s now 7 years old.
But he’s taught us so much and we never knew how good it feels to make a dog so happy.
I guess committing to a dog is a bit like getting married. Phrases like “for richer or for poorer” come to mind. Thanks to Junior, we may be a bit poorer in rugs, blinds and remote controls, but our lives are so much richer.
