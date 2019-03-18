A heads up to folks who correspond on email with Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras:
I got an email that looked to be from Superintendent Sharon Contreras today, from a regular Guilford County Schools email address for her. It's subject was "PLs see the attached." It's text read simply "FYR" and the attachment was labeled "Invoice 0018211.pdf."
It also included an email signature for her in purple letters, and the usual Guilford County Schools email legal notification and disclaimer at the bottom.
According to our BH Media IT department, this email is likely malicious and the link in the attachment goes to a website in Mali. The IT professional I worked with suspects the superintendent's email password may have been hacked. She instructed me to delete the email and then delete it again from my deleted items box.
I left the superintendent a phone message to let her know what is going on.