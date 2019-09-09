GREENSBORO - Guilford County Board of Education is expected to vote on Tuesday related to $10 million for school safety spending.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras is recommending the Board of Education ask county commissioners to transfer $10 million to a fund for school safety and security improvements.
This would be a formal request for money the commissioners have already budgeted. They voted in June to approve a bond for $10 million for capital expenditures for safety and security improvements in Guilford County Schools.
Contreras and her staff are looking to spend about $4 million of the money on more secure school doors. That includes putting more exterior doors under electronic control for locking, as well as addressing inside and outside door maintenance needs.
Under the spending plan outlined in the agenda, another $2.5 million would go for communication systems, then $2 million for surveillance systems, $685,000 for fire alarm systems and $615,000 for student photo-badge printing stations. About $200,000 would go to toward contingency — basically a backup if parts of the project cost more than expected.
School board members also are expected to vote on a graduation schedule for 2020 spring graduations.
The proposed schedule has Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7, as the three days for graduations for the big, traditional high schools. Other high school graduations would take place from May 22 through June 4.
Both the school safety transfer request and the graduation calendar vote are on the consent agenda for the meeting. Those are agenda items that may be voted on as a group, without discussion, unless a school board member asks for it to be voted on or discussed separately.
Tuesday's board of education meeting will take place in High Point.
