Close 10 Guilford County schools, rebuild 27, consultants say
GREENSBORO — Some Guilford County public school buildings shouldn't stick around, according to recommendations recently released by consultants to the Guilford County Board of Education and county commissioners.
MGT Consulting Group's report called for Guilford County Schools to close 10 schools and replace 27 others within the next decade or so.
Consultants suggested the district close: Kiser and Welborn middle schools; Bessemer, Hampton, Wiley and Vandalia elementary schools; Kearns Academy, Twilight School, Greensboro SCALE School, and the old McIver school.
In the case of Kiser, for example, the district would have to adjust the boundaries of three other Greensboro middle schools to take in students previously zoned to Kiser.
Similarly, Wiley's students would go to Peck Elementary; Vandalia's would go to Frazier Elementary, and Bessemer's would split between Erwin and Washington elementary schools.
For Welborn, the consultants propose closing the school and sending students to Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. In turn, Penn-Griffin would become a dual-program school, retaining its arts program and picking up Welborn's science, technology, engineering and math program.
Kearns Academy's students would go to Ragsdale.
They recommend that the district close the buildings of Twilight and Greensboro SCALE School and put the students in leased office space instead. The last school on the proposed closure list, "The Old McIver School," hasn't housed students since the 2017 closure of High School Ahead, which had operated out of that building.
Within the report, consultants used the word, "repurpose" rather than close. That is meant to suggest that county leaders consider other possible purposes for the buildings in the communities.
In the facilities study presented to school board members and county commissioners, consultants gave each school building a score on a scale of 0 to 100, similar to the A-F grading scale. That score was based on their assessment of the condition of the building, the building's suitability for education, and the condition of the site.
Kiser, for example, had a combined score of 42.
MGT suggested the school district and county consider closing schools that have poor or unsatisfactory combined scores to save on operational and staffing costs. Nearly half the schools in the district are in either poor or unsatisfactory condition, however, and they can't all close. Student population density or program popularity, the consultants said, can require school buildings remain in place.
The consultants recommended that other low-scoring buildings be either renovated or replaced. They suggested the district consider renovating schools rather than replacing them when the renovation ratio is less than 60 percent of the costs of replacing a school building.
Of the 27 schools recommended for replacement, 21 were elementary schools, three were middle schools (Jackson, Swann, and Northwest), one was a high school (Southern), and two were specialty schools (Weaver and Newcomers).
The consultants recommended Jackson Middle and Murphey Elementary be replaced with a single K-8 school building on the current Jackson/Murphey site. They recommended building a new elementary school in the northwest area of the county, due to population trends.
MGT Consulting Group worked for about a year to produce the final $899,635 facilities study, which was jointly paid for by the county commissioners and the school board. In total, it said the county could expect to spend about $1.5 billion to get all its school buildings across the district to a “new or like new” condition by around 2038. They suggested the county consider putting a bond referendum on the ballot in spring of 2020 or 2021
The recommendations provide a jumping off point for commissioners and school board members to think about how they will address the challenges posed by the condition of district buildings and how those buildings can best be put to use.
District leaders are continuing to work on some evolving plans for magnet schools and career and technical education programs, and those may well cause some real differences in what district leaders request for any eventual facilities master plan.
