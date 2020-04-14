GREENSBORO — In the middle of the night, Page High School principal Erik Naglee woke up with an idea.
The closure of all North Carolina schools due to the threat of COVID-19 had left Naglee dwelling on how special his own high school senior year had been and what his students might miss out on.
He decided the school could help create a "different type of memory" for seniors.
Naglee and his administrative staff are now in the middle of a project to interview seniors at their homes about their high school experiences and plans for the future. The hope is that at some point they'll be able to combine the short videos into a longer one honoring this year's seniors.
For now, Naglee is posting the video clips to his Twitter account, one student at a time, thereby sharing their plans, memories and words of encouragement.
"We can get through this together, we've just got to be smart about things," senior Pearce Ruffin said in his video. Ruffin expects to take a gap year and work a couple of different jobs before enrolling at N.C. State University with plans to major in architecture.
Naglee said he and the other Page school administrators involved are staying "well back" from the recommended 6 feet while interviewing students. All but one of the videos were shot outside of the students' homes, he said.
Not including spring break, they're averaging about 12 to 15 senior interviews a day, Naglee said. They have interviewed a little over 100 students, with about 300 left to go.
He said participation is optional for students, but that he could count on one hand the number who have declined. Generally, the issue for those students has been shyness, he said.
Students' speaking styles in the videos varied. Many stuck with a basic, low-key delivery, as they rattled off high school activities and future plans. Others, like student body president Khalil Robertson, added a little flair.
"I hope everybody knows that I am still here to talk to you," said Robertson, as he closed out his video with a grin and finger-point to the camera befitting an elected official — or maybe a businessman or preacher. Robertson said he is planning on attending Wesleyan College and double majoring in theology and business.
Shae Lassiter, who said she plans to attend college and eventually open her own salon, let out a couple of whoops for her favorite Page teacher.
"I do miss the staff," she said. "I miss Mr. Naglee. I miss Mr. Hill a little bit. I miss my favorite teacher, Ms. Bell, and you know my peers and stuff, my friends."
Before they prep them to make the videos, the administrators talk with the students about how they are doing, Naglee said.
That usually means asking about whether their basic needs are getting met, and how their online classes are going, plus trying to help with any problems with getting internet or laptops.
For the videos, it's just the students talking. They answer questions like what activities they've participated in at Page, what classes are their favorites, and what they plan to do after they graduate.
Naglee said the schools have received guidance from the state that any students who were considered on-track to graduate as of March 13 will graduate, regardless of what happens in the meantime.
For those students who were not on track, he said the school will offer various forms of help, such as online credit recovery, as they have in past years.
What will happen with the actual graduation ceremony is still an open question, Naglee said. School districts across the country are looking at possible alternatives such as switching to a virtual ceremony or postponing to a later date, he said.
He is feeling "cautiously optimistic" that prom could still take place after school leaders pushed it back to May 30. That is really the last available weekend before graduation, he said.
As far as his current project goes, Naglee said, the truth is that while it's supposed to be something meaningful for the students, he's also been getting a lot of satisfaction out of it as an educator. That especially goes for hearing students he's worked with for years talk about their plans after high school.
"It’s really cool to sort of see all the students' dreams come to fruition," he said.
