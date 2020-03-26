A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan. Staff from the five Northern Guilford area county schools formed caravans to drive through the area and honk and wave at any students willing to watch from their homes or front lawns.
Katie Thomas (left) dressed as Hawkie the mascot waves to families with Mallory Price during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro on Thursday.
Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
The Nighthawk Caravan makes its way through a neighborhood in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A teacher waves during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro on Thursday. The represented schools were Northern Middle, Northern Elementary, Northern High, Summerfield Elementary and McNair Elementary.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan. Staff from the five Northern Guilford area county schools formed caravans to drive through the area and honk and wave at any students willing to watch from their homes or front lawns.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A boy waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan on Thursday.
Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A boy waves pom poms to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family waves to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family wave to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family wave to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Katie Thomas, dressed as Hawkie the mascot, holds a bottle of hand sanitizer during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
A family wave to the line of cars during the Nighthawk Caravan in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 25, 2020.
GREENSBORO — Some teachers are harder to escape than their students might have guessed.
Late Thursday afternoon, Northern Middle School principal Karen Ellis rallied staff from the five Northern Guilford area county schools to form caravans to drive through the area and honk and wave at any students willing to watch from their homes or front lawns.
The schools were Northern Middle, Northern Elementary, Northern High, Summerfield Elementary and McNair Elementary.
“We want to hit every neighborhood, every group of kids, so that they see our faces and they know how much they mean to us,” Ellis said.
She said they copied the idea after seeing on Facebook that staff at other schools in other areas of the country were doing something similar.
The caravan adventure came just over 24 hours before a countywide stay-at-home order was set to go into effect early Friday evening. Schools buildings across North Carolina and many other states are closed to most students due to the threat of coronavirus and students are pursuing distance education from home.
Participating staff pulled up at Northern Middle in their cars and joined one of two caravan groups, traveling through either the eastern or western half of the area. Ellis wasn’t sure how many staff members took part, but it looked like more than 20 cars in one of two the groups alone.
Some of the staff members decorated their cars with balloons, streamers or signs. Those bore messages such as, “We miss you!” and “You got this!” One convertible carried teacher Katie Thomas dressed up as Hawkie, the Northern Guilford High School Nighthawks’ bird mascot, carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer. Another vehicle featured a giant stuffed giraffe.
Much of the Northern Guilford area is rural, and there were stretches when school staff didn’t see any students or really many people at all. And at least a few adults out doing yard work looked somewhat confused.
In some subdivisions however, parents, children and teenagers popped up in front yards to wave at the school staff or film on their phones as they drove through the neighborhoods honking their car horns.
One girl raced into her house to bring out a sign that said “Thank you for your work!”
“We miss them,” Ellis said. “We want them to know that just because we are not physically close to them, they are still in our hearts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.