GREENSBORO — Twenty-five High Point school principals have signed a letter criticizing recent remarks from High Point Mayor Jay Wagner suggesting High Point could consider forming its own school district.
"City leadership should be advocating to county officials for increasing teacher pay in lieu of exploring secession from GCS at the very time when our schools are making unprecedented change and progress under current district leadership," the letter said.
All of the High Point principals signed the letter, according to Mike Hettenbach, principal of Southwest Guilford High School.
In late July, the mayor called for a new committee to study whether schools in High Point have benefited from being part of Guilford County Schools. If not, he said, he wants to look at other options, such as pulling them out and forming a school system just for High Point.
More than 14,000 students attend school in High Point, according to the principals. Guilford County Schools have nearly 72,000 students in total, according to the district website.
Splitting up a county school district would require an act of the legislature, according to the N.C. Center for Public Policy Research. Wagner has said that is also his understanding.
The letter signed by the principals defends the education provided by the Guilford County Schools in High Point and stressed the need for public policies and economic development that improve the lives of High Point families struggling with poverty.
"Public schools reflect the communities in which they exist," the letter said. "The poverty rate in High Point represents some of the most concentrated poverty in Guilford County and in North Carolina. We feel and see the impact of extreme poverty in the faces of our students every day."
