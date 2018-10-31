Four of the five Guilford County school board seats up for election Tuesday are contested
GREENSBORO — Every Guilford County voter gets to vote in at least one school board race in this election. Some will get to pick in two.
Five seats on the nine-member Guilford County Board of Education are up for election this fall, with early voting already underway. Four of those races are contested, including the at-large seat. All Guilford County voters can cast a ballot in the at-large race; the other races are restricted to voters in the geographic districts the seats represent.
It’s the first school board election since 2016, when all the seats came up for a vote, newly drawn districts came into play and candidates appeared on the ballot with their party affiliation for the first time.
The current school board members have fought each other at times, but they also have united around the five measurable goals for academic improvement they picked together, at the urging of consultants. Those goals focus on math, reading, career and technical education, improving overall growth scores on state tests, and narrowing racial achievement gaps. They make up the centerpiece of Guilford County Schools’ strategic plan, along with a sixth goal about operational efficiency.
Board members also approved some expenditures aimed at improving school security and school buildings, but there are still big challenges, conversations with the county commissioners, and decisions related to those issues on the horizon for the school system.
For the 2018 candidates, here are some the contrasts they’ve drawn in their comments on those issues and others at the Oct. 9 League of Women Voters forum in Greensboro or in joint candidate interviews with the News & Record. Check out candidate questionnaire responses on Pages A5 and A6 and online at greensboro.com/elections for more information on their backgrounds and opinions.
At-large
Winston McGregor, a Democrat who is filling out the last few months of a former board member’s term, faces Republican challenger Mark Ridgill.
(From their comments during the Oct. 9, League of Women Voters Forum).
McGregor: wanted to prioritize allowing teachers to do their jobs. She said the school board needs to address school security, school facilities challenges, textbook and materials issues and so forth in ways that allow teachers to maintain their focus on their students. And she said the school system needs to invest in quality coaching and professional development to help teachers do their best work.
Ridgill: said school security is his top issue. Second, he said, is improving facilities; third is bettering school test scores.
“In Guilford County we have a bigger issue with safety inside the schools right now than we do with the threat outside the schools,” he said. “This safety issue, violence, gangs are back in schools now, we must address that, because what is resulting is we are losing teachers.”
On the school system’s strategic plan:
McGregor: “I think, fundamentally, on the board we have to stay focused on our primary responsibilities to work in partnership and in oversight of the superintendent to drive our investments in our budgets so they reflect the strategic plan that we have approved. That we stay very focused on outcomes of kids, and what that’s telling us about we need to do to move forward. And that when we do that, we can also be spending time working with the community, helping communicate what’s happening in our schools, helping to galvanize that support for our schools, to bring that expertise in the dialog.”
Ridgill: “I think that the strategic plan has very little strategy in it, and I do not like the goals of 60 percent or 55 percent in four years. The goals should be 100 percent. And even if you attain 100 percent, there’s always one more student or parent you can reach.”
District 4
Republican incumbent Linda Welborn faces Democratic challenger Desirée Best.
(From their comments during the Oct. 9, League of Women Voters Forum).
On the role of a school board member:
Best: “We used to have a motto when I was a band student, ‘One band, one sound,’ and it should be the same on the Board of Education: operating as one unit, with a shared vision. ... The public needs to see the Board of Education working in harmony, working in concert, not public disagreements but all working toward the betterment of the children, because that’s what’s important in this district.”
Welborn: “I think it is important to be knowledgeable about what is happening in our schools and listen to our administrators, teachers and support staff. At school board meetings, I have heard speakers up from the floor call for conformity. If every board member gladly follows the leader, parents, administrators, teachers, support staff will lose their voice. I am not a conformist. I think for myself. I will stand for my research, instincts and heart to guide me.”
District 6
Republican incumbent Wes Cashwell faces Democratic challenger Khem Irby).
On state test data and state grading of schools:
Irby: “The school report card to me does not have so much of a value. I believe that as a school board member, I am going to be engaged with my schools, with the schools that I represent. So I will definitely be on the ground and reading real, live data from day to day. We can access that kind of data from our schools directly. As a school board member, that’s the data that I should rely on, that my teachers and principals are able to get, not from the state.”
Cashwell: “Whether you agree that the ratios between proficiency and growth are the most adequate measures of our educational representation is beside the point right now — that’s the way the state measures our schools. And again, whether we agree or disagree with a letter grade, we are going to receive one. What we need to do is lift up our curriculum. The superintendent, since her tenure in Guilford County, has introduced new language arts curriculum, has introduced new math curriculum. We need to roll that out as aggressively as possible, and then we need to get in and engage the classrooms, the teachers, the principals, the support personnel.”
District 2
Republican incumbent Anita Sharpe faces Democratic challenger Greg Drumwright.
On partisanship as an influence on the Board of Education:
Sharpe: “I went into this when it became partisan, thinking that most of all the votes would be along partisan lines, but they haven’t been. … It’s been interesting, because what we expected to happen and what did happen didn’t jibe. If you are running for Board of Education, you’d better be more interested in educating children than playing politics, because your tenure will be short and painful if not.”
Drumwright: “I believe that partisan politics are at play. I salute the board for its work, but I think that’s a fair criticism of our board, and I think many would agree.”
