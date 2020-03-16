GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools are offering meals to any child in the county at grab-and-go sites beginning on Wednesday, according to a news release from Guilford County Schools.
Thirty-two sites are opening across the county for anyone 18 and younger.
Children will be able to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the sites, according to the release. Students will pick up their lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning.
Students may pick up meals from any school location.
The district also started delivering meals to its most vulnerable students on Monday, including those who are homeless, living in shelters, motels and other temporary living situations. There are about 2,100 students in the district that are considered homeless or in transition to or from stable housing. Delivery to these students will continue for at least the next two weeks, according to the release.
“Although school is not in session, the need for nourishment persists,” Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras said in the release. “We must do everything in our power to ensure no child goes hungry.”
The grab-and-go sites are as follows:
- Alderman Elementary 4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro.
- Allen Jay Middle 1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point.
- Archer Elementary 2610 Four Seasons Blvd. Greensboro.
- Bluford Elementary 1901 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro.
- Cone Elementary 2501 N. Church St., Greensboro.
- Dudley High 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro.
- Eastern High 415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville.
- Fairview Elementary 608 Fairview St., High Point.
- Foust Elementary 2610 Floyd St., Greensboro.
- Hairston Middle 3911 Naco Road Greensboro.
- High Point Central High 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point.
- Hunter Elementary 1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro.
- Irving Park Elementary 1310 Sunset Drive, Greensboro.
- Jackson Middle 2200 Ontario St., Greensboro.
- Johnson Street Global 1601 Johnson St., High Point.
- Jones Elementary 502 South St., Greensboro.
- Kirkman Park Elementary 1101 N. Centennial St., High Point.
- Montlieu Elementary 1105 Montlieu Ave., High Point.
- Morehead Elementary 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro.
- Northeast High 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville.
- Oak Hill Elementary 320 Wrightenberry St., High Point.
- Oak View Elementary 614 Oakview Road, High Point.
- Parkview Elementary 325 Gordon St., High Point.
- Peck Elementary 1601 West Florida St., Greensboro.
- Ragsdale High 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown.
- Rankin Elementary 1501 Spry St., Greensboro.
- Southeast High 4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro.
- Swann Middle 811 Cypress St., Greensboro.
- Washington Elementary 1110 E. Washington St., Greensboro.
- Welborn Middle 1710 McGuinn Drive, High Point.
- Western Middle 401 College Road, Greensboro.
- Wiley Elementary 600 West Terrell St., Greensboro.
District leaders are working with other groups in the community on a wider plan to help feed children in need during the closure of schools for at least two weeks because of COVID-19. For information on how to help, visit https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/64218.
