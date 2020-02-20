GREENSBORO — Primary voters could wind up picking the winner of two Guilford County Board of Education seats, long before the general election.
With no candidates from other parties running, the victors of the March 3 Democratic primaries in Districts 1 and 7 are set to win the general election by default, unless unaffiliated candidates emerge who collect enough signatures to get on the November ballot.
Of the four school board seats up for election this year, the races for Districts 1 and 7 are the only contested seats on the primary ballot. District 3 has one Republican and one Democrat, set to meet in the general election in November. The other race, District 5, is also essentially decided as just one person, a Republican, filed to run.
District 7
Byron Gladden, first elected in 2016, represents District 7, which covers a swath of eastern Greensboro, plus areas of the county to the north and south. It includes Dudley High School and Hairston Middle School, among other schools.
He's seeking a second term at a time when he's been getting increased attention locally, both as a potential swing vote on the board, and for a challenge to his voter registration that was ultimately dismissed.
Early in his time on the board, Gladden frequently, and sometimes vehemently, argued the board should better respect Superintendent Sharon Contreras' expertise when making decisions on her recommendations. Last spring, however, he broke with the superintendent on a couple of high-profile issues. He opposed the closure of Hampton Elementary School, which was closed, and the closure of Gateway Education Center, which remained open. He has since voted in support of the superintendent's recommendation to allow parents and students to appeal short-term suspensions past the school level, and to extend Contreras' contract through June 2023.
“I can’t be controlled by either side. I can’t be neutered," Gladden told News & Record columnist Robin Adams Cheeley in early December.
Gladden's challengers are Bettye Taylor Jenkins and Jayvon Johnson.
Jenkins is a former teacher, social worker and community-service work coordinator who retired from Guilford County Schools in 2016 after more than 20 years. She ran as an unaffiliated candidate in 2016. Jenkins has said she has ideas for improving low-performing schools and is concerned the school board has lost its focus on student achievement.
Johnson is a youth pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro and a former teacher at Allen Middle School. He said he's passionate about helping families that face cycles of generational poverty, and sees education as an important tool in making that possible.
Earlier this winter, when Gladden faced a residency challenge to his voter registration, the Guilford County Board of Elections ruled the challenge moot after Gladden changed his voter registration to a new address also within his district. They did not make any judgment on whether he'd actually been living at the prior address.
The North Carolina Constitution requires officials to be eligible to vote for the office they hold. Jeffrey B. Roberts of Greensboro had filed the challenge with the county elections board, charging Gladden was not a resident in the precinct where he is registered to vote. Roberts testified to the elections board he found a report from local private investigation firm ELC Investigation Services placed anonymously on his car.
Jenkins and Johnson, Gladden's opponents, both said in separate interviews they had no involvement in ELC's investigation of Gladden.
Jenkins said she knows of Roberts and is Facebook friends with him, but isn't acquainted with him outside of that. Johnson said he'd never heard of Roberts until reading news articles about the voter registration challenge.
Investigators from the firm tailed Gladden for weeks, according to the report, which said Gladden had only been seen once going to the Canton Avenue home he owns in Greensboro that was listed on his voter registration. Gladden told the N&R in December that he did live at the Canton Avenue house and that he planned to have a roommate testify on his behalf. Instead, he changed his voter registration to a new apartment within his district before the scheduled hearing on the challenge to his voter registration.
“Unforeseen reasons and circumstances,” Gladden said in explaining his address change.
Jenkins said she found the address change confusing.
"I really don't understand how you can live in one residence one month and then you come back the next month with a totally new residence," she said. "That is a concern."
At the same time, she acknowledged the Board of Elections had dismissed the challenge.
"We have to respect their decision at this time," she said. "We would let the voters decide who would represent them for District 7 Board of Education."
Johnson declined to comment.
"Honestly, my team and I are just really pushing my campaign and my name," he said.
District 1
T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, first elected in 2016, represents District 1, which runs through parts of High Point, Jamestown, Sumner Township, and southern Greensboro.
Her challengers are Jeff Golden and Ron Tuck.
Golden, who recently served on the High Point City Council and works as a practical nurse, said he is eager to gain a seat on the school board because of his passion for serving youth, having founded two nonprofit groups to help young people.
Tuck, a plaster and restoration contractor and political newcomer, said he is concerned about violence against teachers and interested in getting his ideas heard on apprenticeship programs for skilled trades.
Bellamy-Small recently completed a term as the board’s vice chairwoman, serving alongside chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene.
She voted to extend Contreras' contract to 2023 and said in a recent email that she supports Contreras' leadership and the hard work of all the district's employees.
Bellamy-Small was one of seven of board members who voted in support of closing Hampton Elementary School, and one of five that voted to approve a controversial policy change allowing parents and students to appeal short-term suspensions past the school level.
She and Gladden fell on opposite sides of the debate last spring over the future of the Gateway Education Center, but both have talked about the pressure or backlash they experienced around their choices.
At a meeting last April, Bellamy-Small gave a lengthy explanation — interrupted at one point by a member of the audience shouting at her — of why she opposed a plan to request a couple of million dollars to repair the roof at Gateway Education Center. Board member Darlene Garrett introduced the idea as a way to address water intrusion issues at the school after Contreras backed off her desire to close Gateway in the midst of an outcry from school parents and others in the community.
Bellamy-Small defended Contreras' initial thinking and said she thought fragile students at Gateway could be better served in the newer buildings of the other district schools for students with special needs. Fixing the roof with money they'd originally committed to request for Career and Technical Education renovations would be like cutting a baby in half, she said, borrowing an expression from the Old Testament. She argued it would shortchange both the need of Gateway students to be in the best facilities and the progress the district is trying to make with the CTE program.
"We cannot afford to not have our children prepared to have good lives," she said at the time. "We sit here and talk about how we want liveable wages for our children or we want liveable wages for our current employees, but if they don’t have the tools to qualify for the livable wage jobs we are failing them."
