GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools administrators say they will not invite back a recent professional development presenter after taking a look at her Twitter account.
Kimya Dennis, who holds a PhD in sociology from N.C. State University, conducted a three-day training on gender discrimination for Guilford County principals and assistant principals earlier this month.
On Jan. 8, the same week she led the training, Dennis tweeted, “This week I have nine (9) trainings-presentations for school assistant principals and principals. My trainings include a request that most books in the schools be burned. Stop using white history, white mathematics, and white science as the foundation.”
That message never came up in her sessions with Guilford County Schools, said Wanda Legrand, the district’s chief student support officer. She and Tony Watlington, the district’s chief of schools, spoke with the News & Record in a joint interview.
Senior administrators began getting inquiries about the tweet later that week, Watlington said. State Rep. Jon Hardister also reached out Superintendent Sharon Contreras and brought it to her attention.
“I think we all heard it about the same time and had the same reaction,” Watlington said of the school administrators involved.
On Dennis’ Twitter page, they found other tweets that “don’t align with our vision,” Legrand said.
The Twitter account is currently inactive. The Jan. 8 tweet was shared with the News & Record by a reader and confirmed by Watlington.
Dennis declined to speak to the News & Record but shared a link to a Triad City Beat article on the matter.
“Dennis said in an email to TCB that she is reluctant to comment about the controversy because, ‘news stories often focus on adults’ uninformed outrage,’” the article said.
“Instead, the focus should be on understanding figurative language used to motivate and encourage justice in knowledge and justice in learning,’ she said in the email to Triad City Beat. “Justice in knowledge and justice in learning require various demographics and various cultures represented in creation and expression.”
Dennis had been recommended to district with a stellar reputation, Legrand and Watlington said. She received high marks from participants in the recent sessions, with 94 percent of staff rating her training as timely and 88 percent rating it as timely, they said.
She had led a half dozen other trainings for district staff on various topics last school year, they said.
According to a CV posted to Dennis’ website and updated Jan. 22, Dennis has taught at a several colleges and universities and was employed as an associate professor and a creator and coordinator of criminal studies at Salem College through last spring. She has contributed guest columns to publications including USA Today and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Watlington said the district reached out to Dennis, who agreed to not charge them for the January training.
“We’ve reached an amicable conclusion to our work relationship,” he said.
