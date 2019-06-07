GREENSBORO — Jamisa Williams hopes a “GirlTrek” walk Sunday with other black female leaders will help inspire people to research and learn more about health outcomes for black women and girls.
The GirlTrek movement “encourages women to use walking as a practical first step to inspire healthy living, families, and communities.” Their mission is, “to inspire one million African-American women and girls to develop a daily habit of walking.”
Williams, principal of the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, and Thyais Maxwell, principal of the Middle College at Bennett, are leading the walk.
Other local black female leaders have signed up to participate, including Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras, Board of Education chairwoman Deena Hayes, Greensboro Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, state Sen. Gladys Robinson and Guilford County Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage, among others. They also expect some Guilford County Schools students to participate.
The walk will begin at 7 a.m. at the Bennett College Global Learning Center, 507 Gorrell St. and continue in the Bennett College neighborhood. Parking is available at the Middle College at Bennett and at the Intergenerational Center.
“I’m super exited,” said Williams, who worked in public health before becoming a principal.
She hopes the walk will also inspire others to join in on future walks.
The GirlTrek website, www.girltrek.org, allows leaders to post their own walk meetups and for interested walkers to check out the options.
There’s another 3-5 mile walk led by Staci Smith scheduled for 7 a.m. Saturday, starting from the Big Lots Parking Lot at 4209 W. Gate City Blvd.