Guilford County Board of Education members voted Tuesday night to pass a 2019-20 budget that includes raises for various groups of Guilford County Schools employees.
It passed to seven to one with board member Anita Sharpe opposed and board member Byron Gladden absent from the vote.
The budget includes $1.6 million in raises for "non-certified" employees such as teacher assistants, custodians, office support and maintenance workers. Central office administrators are not set to receive raises.
District administrators are planning for separate raises for school nutrition workers, ACES after-school care workers and bus drivers, according to Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry.
Cafeteria workers are set to receive $1 million in raises, as budgeted from their separate school nutrition fund. There’s also a raise for ACES after-school workers from their separate fund. Those are separate funds because the school lunch and afterschool programs have their own separate sources of revenue.
District leaders also are separately planning for raises for bus drivers, estimated at $800,000. That was not included in the budget that passed Tuesday, however school leaders plan to bring a budget amendment proposal for it at the board’s first meeting in January.
Henry said Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners recently voted to approve up to $800,0000 for the school district to get all of its bus drivers wages up to $15 per hour, plus adding a bit extra for more for some experienced drivers, so that there’s still differentiation in pay based on experience.
She said the county made the final figure contingent on the school district doing the math to figure out exactly how much that will cost. Bus drivers are not included in the $1.6 million. She said had the county not passed the measure for bus drivers, the school district's proposal would have involved the bus drivers having to split the $1.6 million with the other non-certified employees.
That $1.6 million, Henry said, is nowhere near enough to ensure that all those other non-certified staff are paid $15 per hour.
Basically, she said, the district used what money it had left over in the budget, to pay for the $1.6 million in non-certified staff raises. They had been expecting the state legislature might fund a raise for the district's state-funded non-certified employees of one to three percent, she said, but so far that hasn't happened.
So, she said, they wanted to make sure those employees got something.
According to the district, teachers, principals and assistant principals are set to receive salary increases as mandated by the state in House Bill 377. For Guilford County Schools, these raises amount to about $3.7 million.
The budget passed by school board members on Tuesday night includes $500,000 for an initiative to improve performance at the lowest performing schools. That's less than the $1 million initially budgeted, she said, but that's just because, with the budget being approved so late in the year, the schools now know how many teachers working at those schools qualified for incentive bonuses, so they can budget more accurately.
