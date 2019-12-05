GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day School is joining a group of private schools from around the world that work together to provide online course opportunities for their students.

The Global Online Academy offers courses taught by teachers at the member schools.

Greensboro Day is the only school in the Triad joining the group, according to the school, and the fourth in North Carolina. There are more than 85 schools participating.

"We are thrilled to offer 50 additional rigorous courses for upper schools students, " Ed Billingslea, Greensboro Day's upper school director, said in a news release.

He said students in grades 9-12 at Greensboro Day will be able to take classes such as Japanese, medical problem solving, international relations, bioethics, criminal law and multivariable calculus. Enrollment begins next August.

Meanwhile, Greensboro Day teachers hired to teach the global courses also will participate in global professional learning programs.

"Preparing students for the new demands of college and careers can no longer be optimized with traditional structures alone," Head of School Tracie Catlett said in the news release. “Schools must constantly evaluate and evolve in this fast-paced world in which we live.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Tags

Load comments