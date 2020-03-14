GREENSBORO — Canterbury School is suspending in-person classes and moving to distance learning for at least three weeks starting Monday, the private school said Saturday in a statement.
Classes could potentially resume April 14, after spring break, the school said.
The school serves students in preschool through eighth grade.
The announcement comes as Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all public K-12 schools close for at least two weeks starting on Monday.
