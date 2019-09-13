GREENSBORO- American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro is reopening for the 2020-21 school year, according to its website.
"Boarding and day students of all backgrounds will soon be invited to apply for admission to the 9th, 10th and 11th grades, online," the website states.
American Hebrew Academy announced its closure in June for financial reasons. The school, which was located on a 100-acre property, educated Jewish teenagers from around the world.
This is a developing story. For more information, check back later.
ACADEMY
ACADEMY
American Hebrew Academy
American Hebrew Academy
ACADEMY
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.