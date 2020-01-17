Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, January 22, 2020
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Last week’s cartoon was Lady on the exercise video-bike. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – the cookie crime!
.
WINNER
“Why do we always have to stop to wait for you to catch up?”
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Judy, I can see you. In fact, you’re working so hard that I can smell you.”
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“Next Pizza Hut in 1.664 miles.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Recalculating”
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
“Are we there yet?”
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“Obviously, you won’t look as good as me, so let’s get started!”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
“Ouch! One person at a time, please.”
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
“No, you can’t change the channel to the Food Network.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Your motivation? How’s about my two grand price tag?”
Anne Baker, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“This channel does not get the Food Network.”
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
"If your husband gave you this bike contact our divorce attorneys toll free."
Tim Tribbet
.
Your wallet already feels lighter right?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. Az
.
"Congratulations on losing the training wheels."
Bill Wallace
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. This was great!
“There’s a bomb on a bike. Once the bike goes 50 miles per hour, the bomb is armed. If it drops below 50, it blows up.” - Dennis Hopper
Andrew Evans
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
Pedal faster or I hack into your social media and post embarrassing pictures of you online!
Oh, oh! Pitbulls! Pedal faster!
.
THE REST
Next Christmas he gets a box of viagra.
Marcia Berger
.
Next Pizza Hut in 1.664 miles
C'mon - a hamster could do better than you!
Go another half hour or your husband gets you a rowing machine too!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Peloton Bike: $2,000. Planet Fitness membership: $10 / month. Do the math.
I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike. I want to ride my bicycle. I want to ride it where I like.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
1. Let’s face it, you will never reach this destination !
2. At your next in a hundred revolutions turn right!
3. Recalculating
4. Why did you program in a trip to the ice cream shop?
5. Rolling, Rolling, Rolling………
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
I love riding my Peloton in my luxurious built penthouse. This way I can look down on everyone in private!
I can see neighbor riding her Peloton in her picture window. Well, I showed her- I bought 2!
My maid rides my Peloton all day long. I'm really into exercise!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“For realism push the button for car horns.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Peloton! Where you can share your holier-than-thou attitudes with others just like you!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You too can buy an air of superiority with your purchase of a Peloton!
Peloton! Your friends will think you're special if you keep your curtains open!
Welcome to the world of Peloton- where the art of better-than-thou reigns supreme!
Spend you retirement fund on a Peloton. That'll show them who's # 1!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"My grandma peddles faster than that!"
"Pretend you're chasing Brad Pitt."
"Don't look now, but there's a bear behind you."
"An IRS agent is on your tail."
"Your choice - cycle harder or cellulite."
"Is that your butt or two balloons?"
"Being pear-shaped isn't so bad."
"The new neighbor looks good in a bikini."
Bill Wallace
.
Buy a Peloton, and get that holier than thou feeling again!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You might pedal faster if you put Brad Pitt's picture up here.
That's right. Those two cupcakes mean you owe me six miles.
Don't worry about it. You'll be stopping this by Valentine's Day anyway.
Don't give me that Peloton woman face.
No more "No running on rainy days" excuses for you.
Were the doughnuts worth it ? You tell me after your workout.
You're still never gonna fit in your prom dress again.
Ouch! One person at a time, please.
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
"This is you in a mumu."
"We have you listed as Large Marge."
"Your sister is down to 125."
"The perfect horse for you is a Clydesdale."
"You can always stop and go with liposuction."
"Julia Roberts is jealous of you."
You must have a fever, because you look HOT!"
Bill Wallace
.
Will you look at that! A survey to see how many users want to change the name to Helatron!
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
I don't think this relationship is going anywhere.
Next on the Food Network: how to make fondue for a crowd.
We interrupt this spin class to bring you an important message: stop eating cookies.
I think you're better suited for chair aerobics.
We have to stop meeting like this.
Stop channel surfing and pedal.
There are no commercial breaks so you can go get a snack.
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
No you can't take a commercial break so you can get a snack.
This channel does not get the Food Network.
Why do we always have to stop to wait for you to catch up?
I don't think the Tour de France is in your future.
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
"Take uncle Joe to the next level for your inheritance!"
Jonathan Sparrow-Greensboro
.
“After the ride wouldn’t hurt to tidy up the place.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Thanks for not hanging laundry on me.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Have you tried turning it off and back on again?"
"First, sync your watch with your Bluetooth. Second, embrace Death"
"Mom, you really don't have to FaceTime us for every phone call"
Stacey Rinaldi
.
1. The burglar alarm at your house just went off.
2. Step it up slowpoke.
3. Hi Honey. I’m leaving work early. What’s for dinner?
4. Hi Mommy. School closed early today.
5. This machine will shut down in 30 seconds. Push the red button and continue at the special rate of $2.00 per minute.
6. Only 5 more miles and then 20 push-ups and then——
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Since I put my Peloton in my New York penthouse, looking down on others is so gratifying!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I feel part of the chosen few! I just sit and look at my Peloton all day long!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I feel part of the elite with my Peloton, and you can too for just $2495.95! What a country!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A Peloton does not make you a cycologist!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Rolling, rolling, rolling, rawhide !"
"Your grandmother could cycle faster than that !"
"You sure you're not your Grandma ?"
"I'm not saying you're fat, but...but..."
"Your husband's assistant is a size eight."
"Want to know how many calories were in that M&M bag ?"
"You want to know how many minutes it'll take to burn
off those cookie calories ?"
"You're making me proud, pretty lady !"
"Can you still squeeze into that gorgeous black dress ?"
"Need to trade in those sexy jeans for sweatpants ?"
"Burn those calories, baby !"
"Did I say thunder thighs ?"
"Okay, so you can have a Hershey's kiss after ten minutes...."
"You're running away from that ugly fat lady !"
"Somebody mistake you for your Mama ?"
"Five more minutes and it's a high five for you !"
"Give yourself a high five !"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“Ah…You Again! I haven’t had this much action since last January. How about you?”
Nancy Wallace, Greensboro
.
I like looking at my Peloton so much that I pay someone to ride it while I watch!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Fourth ride of the day... Becoming a little obsessive, are we not?"
"Error 96: Shouldn't you be enjoying a nice hot fudge sundae somewhere?"
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
In 500 feet turn right and arrive at your designation.
You know you’re not really riding in the Tour de France, right?
No matter how hard you pedal, you’re not going anywhere.
You have burned only 30 calories and a part of your self-image.
Confirming your ride program is all down hill.
We’re sorry to inform you that your butt is still too big.
Keep pedaling and someday you will look like those riders on T.V.
Please return this machine for a refund.
Your pace is so slow I’ve got no words of encouragement.
At this pace you will burn off ten pounds in three years.
Your pace is slower than the continental drift.
Neither this stationary bike nor your life is going anywhere.
This televised spin class requires that you actually pedal some.
No, you can't change the channel to the Food Network.
Being behind a cute guy is a real motivator, isn’t it?
No, a motorized bike is not an option.
Sorry, this spinning class is not about making homemade thread.
This video will teach you to spin like a political press secretary.
What do you call a PhD on a stationary bike? A spin doctor.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
If you do 100 laps a day, you might be 100 years old when you pass away.
Don Rankin, Greensboro
.
"Let's kick it up a notch, Easy Rider!"
"Get serious or get heavier!"
Bill Wallace
.
“If your husband gave you this bike contact our divorce attorneys toll free.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"If your husband gave you this bike contact our divorce attorneys toll free."
Tim Tribbet
.
"Our next view is a trendy one bedroom on the upper East side."
Randy Thrasher, Durham
.
"Your motivation? How's about my two grand price tag."
Anne Baker, Greensboro
.
#1: "Welcome to the road to nowhere!"
#2: "No matter how hard I pump,
I always end up
Back here
At the same old dump!"
#3: "May 2020 be here four months from now!"
#4: "If you can read this, then you are much too close!"
#5: "This ain't no RAGBRAI!"
#6: "No matter how hard I pedal,
I just don't seem
To have enough mettle!"
#7: "Let's go, maggot! Or else you'll end up in a Zits comic strip!"
#8: "Congratulations! Your New Year's resolution is still alive!"
#9: "Are we there yet?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Just sitting on the bike starring at me will get you in shape. Your wallet already feels lighter right?
What are you looking at me for? Forget how to pedal?
Bicycle, Bicycle, I love to ride my bicycle.
I love ride my bicycle
I love to ride my bike
I love to ride my bicycle
Anywhere I like. ~Queen
Every time you slow down I will sing "Baby Shark" until you pick up speed again.
(I know you love that song Tim)
If you'd stop sitting around writing J.O.Y.s all day maybe you wouldn't need me.
Starring contest ... Go!
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. Az
.
Lay off the Grey Poupon
Get your hubby off the couch
Do the Locomotion
Shake that booty
Subscribe to AARP today
Time to apply for Medicare
Do you know where your grandkids are?
Bill from Kelly’s Bar says hello
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"Your life is spinning out of control"
"You think you can spin straw into gold?"
"We both are stuck in this spin cycle"
Bill Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
#10: "You know, when your grandparents were children, they used to take the Peloton to school every day in the snow; and the entire trip was uphill, both ways!"
#11: "If you think doing this is going to get you anywhere, then The Joke Is On You!"
#12: "Peloton is a copyright trademark. Don't try this at home. Otherwise, we may have to come and snatch away your first born!"
#14: "Pedal faster! Your lunch time is limited!"
#15: "Resistance is futile!"
#59: "Thanks for the memories, Luke Kuechly. Keep Pounding. Disappointed relieved
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“Krispy Kreme- BOGO.”
“You are here....still.”
“Your mother in law is waiting for you at home.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
"Congratulations on losing the training wheels."
"You can drop the hand signals since there are no turns."
"To motivate your husband, you should consider our tandem model."
Bill Wallace
.
Feeling superior yet? Don't worry - you will!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“This ride will take you through the majestic Swiss Alps where you will enjoy a wind chill of -20 degrees.”
“Your next ride will take you through historic Washington where you will be horn cussed and pelted with flying objects.”
“Your current balance is $150 for tow fees from 1/1/20 through 1/17/20.“
“I need to see your driver license and registration.”
“Recalculating. Make first legal U-turn.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
“Preparation H available at a store near you.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Nice of you to join us Brenda. Sleep in today?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“The slowest rider must attend next class in person”
“Miles not completed in class will be assigned as homework”
“Our ‘before and after’ testimonial is in need of a ‘before’ rider”
“There’s a bomb on a bike. Once the bike goes 50 miles per hour, the bomb is armed. If it drops below 50, it blows up.” - Dennis Hopper
Andrew Evans
.
"Judy, I can See you. In fact, you're working so hard that I can Smell you."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Uh, Judy in Peoria... hate to tell you but there's a pack of dogs catching up with you!!"
"You there, in the red tank top... I see that box of Krispy Kreme donuts right behind you!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Just using the bike won’t do it. For just $9.95, you can get my book on what to do next!
Obviously, you won’t look as good as me, so let’s get started!
Let me know when you are through. I’ve reached my limit.
OK you losers, I mean, are you ready?
Ma’am, you’re supposed to move your legs, not just sit there.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A guy walks into a bar and orders a beer. He says to the woman next to him, “I just took a five hour spin class. We rode flat out for two hundred miles. That makes me the best spinner in this bar.” The woman smiles and says, “I’m the president’s press secretary.” The guy bows and says in awe, “All hail the queen of spinners!”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
New Year's Resolution
After this long and festive holiday season,
folks are heavy, calories being the reason.
For days unending, we all gorge and stuff;
it tastes so good, we just can't get enough.
.
A little of this, then a tantalizing tad of that,
leads to lethargy and a huge amount of fat.
We are all guilty and share the same woes;
a gremlin has struck, shrinking our clothes.
.
Expensive exercyles and a pricey diet plan
are sold as a sop to each woman and man.
Pick your poison, it's food mailed and stale,
or buy a future item for your next yard sale.
.
We all proclaim "That's it, never ever again
will I utter 'Some more', I'll just say 'When'."
Everybody knows that oath will be botched;
it's easier to let our belts out another notch.
Bill Wallace
.
Peddle-Pusher
In a dedicated effort to shed flabby thighs,
this young lady chose strenuous exercise.
Determined to lose all those extra pounds,
her legs churn feverishly round and round.
.
Her eyes are glued firmly upon the screen;
she longs to be the slimmest on the scene.
Six-pack abs, paired with drum-tight glutes
is not some fabled fantasy, it's an absolute.
.
Her discipline and fervor cannot be hidden;
she bought this device and it will be ridden.
Once she reaches her target weight & size,
she'll ascend the throne and take the prize.
.
Her hubby, however, is cut of different cloth;
he has more in common with a jungle sloth.
Gymnasiums are places he'll never go near;
heavy lifting to him is a twelve-pack of beer.
.
This philosophy will not serve him very well;
his chest will shrink but his tummy will swell.
One day his wife will say "This is all absurd",
and kick his overweight derriere to the curb.
.
Then he'll rue his unwise, boorish behavior;
become a believer, seek a righteous savior.
Sensing the need a proper identity to attain,
he'll change his name to one Jack Lalanne.
Bill Wallace
.
"No matter how hard I pump,
I always end up back here
At the same old dump!"
"No matter how hard I pedal,
I just don't seem
To have enough mettle!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
In the gym there is so much confusion.
Lose some weight! Going there's a solution!
Though folks know what to do,
In just one week or two
They'll forget their New Year's resolution.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Looking at her video, Alice was pedaling right along
singing all day said that something is wrong
I’m giving out and she’s still going strong.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Peleton is good said Kate
on the video it looks great,
but when you try it with the girl on the video you find out that you won’t last
and you and pedaling are a thing of the past.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
If you thought you could look as good as me then the joke’s On You!
Try this for awhile or you could end up in a clown funeral.
Slow down when you pass the clown funeral.
Sorry that I’m in this clown suit. I just finished speaking at a funeral and I didn’t have time to change.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
If you'd stop sitting around writing J.O.Y.s all day maybe you wouldn't need me.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. Az
.
Lay off the Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"If you think doing this is going to get you anywhere, then The Joke Is On You!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
“There’s a bomb on a bike. Once the bike goes 50 miles per hour, the bomb is armed. If it drops below 50, it blows up.” - Dennis Hopper
Andrew Evans
What will you do?
.
"Let's go, maggot! Or else you'll end up in a Zits comic strip!"
"Thanks for the memories, Luke Kuechly. Keep Pounding.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
A Peloton does not make you a cycologist!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What do you call a PhD on a stationary bike? A spin doctor.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST EARWORMS
I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike. I want to ride my bicycle. I want to ride it where I like.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Rolling, rolling, rolling, rawhide !"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"I rode my bicycle past your window last night.
I roller-skated to your door at daylight...
It almost seems like you're avoiding me
I'm okay alone, but you've got something I need…
PELATON!!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Bicycle, Bicycle, I love to ride my bicycle.
I love ride my bicycle
I love to ride my bike
I love to ride my bicycle
Anywhere I like. ~Queen
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. Az
.
Every time you slow down I will sing "Baby Shark" until you pick up speed again.
( I know you love that song Tim)
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. Az
Dear lord, get it out of my head!!!
