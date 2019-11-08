Area Wendy's restaurants will celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month on Tuesday by giving back to JDRF.
From 5 to 8 p.m., participating stores will donate 10 percent of all sales to JDRF.
The participating stores include:
- 147 N.C. 801 North, Advance
- 623 Dixie Drive, Asheboro
- 2423 S. Church St., Burlington
- 1429 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Clemmons
- Adams Farm, 1500 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
- 913 Summit Avenue, Greensboro
- 2517 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
- 2619 N.C. 68 South, High Point
- 1468 N.C. 66 South, Kernersville
- 1610 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington
- 2218 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem
- 2735 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem
- 3182 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem
- 600 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem
For information, visit the JDRF Night at Wendy's Facebook page.
