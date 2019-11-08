Wendys JDRF

Area Wendy's restaurants will celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month on Tuesday by giving back to JDRF.

From 5 to 8 p.m., participating stores will donate 10 percent of all sales to JDRF.

The participating stores include:

  • 147 N.C. 801 North, Advance
  • 623 Dixie Drive, Asheboro
  • 2423 S. Church St., Burlington
  • 1429 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Clemmons
  • Adams Farm, 1500 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
  • 913 Summit Avenue, Greensboro
  • 2517 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
  • 2619 N.C. 68 South, High Point
  • 1468 N.C. 66 South, Kernersville
  • 1610 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington
  • 2218 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem
  • 2735 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem
  • 3182 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem
  • 600 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem

For information, visit the JDRF Night at Wendy's Facebook page.

Contact at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

