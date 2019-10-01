Walmart Delivery
Courtesy Walmart.

Walmart is offering free grocery delivery through Halloween.

Now through the end of October, Walmart will waive the $7.95-$9.95 delivery fee with a minimum order of $50.

The promotion is good for groceries only with the code HOMEFREE at checkout.

To find delivery locations, visit grocery.walmart.com.

