Walmart is offering free grocery delivery through Halloween.
Now through the end of October, Walmart will waive the $7.95-$9.95 delivery fee with a minimum order of $50.
The promotion is good for groceries only with the code HOMEFREE at checkout.
To find delivery locations, visit grocery.walmart.com.
