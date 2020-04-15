Wal-Mart neighborhood store (copy)
Walmart is adding a curbside grocery pickup hour specifically targeting those with a high risk for COVID-19 complications and first responders.

In a release, the company said Wednesday it is designating the hour at 2,400 of its stores.

The "At Risk Only" pickup hour is 7 to 8 a.m. daily. It is set aside for those over 60, those with disabilities, anyone designated by the CDC as being at high risk from COVID-19 complications, and first responders.

The company said its workers are taking extra steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including allowing customers to open their trunks so that their orders can be loaded with zero contact.

The following Greensboro stores offer curbside pickup, according to Walmart's website:

  • 5611 W. Friendly Ave.
  • 4424 W. Wendover Ave.
  • 2107 Pyramids Village Blvd.
  • 121 W. Elmsley St.
  • 1050 Alamance Church Road

To find out all of the stores that offer curbside pickup and to place an order, visit grocery.walmart.com.

