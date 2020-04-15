Walmart is adding a curbside grocery pickup hour specifically targeting those with a high risk for COVID-19 complications and first responders.
In a release, the company said Wednesday it is designating the hour at 2,400 of its stores.
The "At Risk Only" pickup hour is 7 to 8 a.m. daily. It is set aside for those over 60, those with disabilities, anyone designated by the CDC as being at high risk from COVID-19 complications, and first responders.
The company said its workers are taking extra steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including allowing customers to open their trunks so that their orders can be loaded with zero contact.
The following Greensboro stores offer curbside pickup, according to Walmart's website:
- 5611 W. Friendly Ave.
- 4424 W. Wendover Ave.
- 2107 Pyramids Village Blvd.
- 121 W. Elmsley St.
- 1050 Alamance Church Road
To find out all of the stores that offer curbside pickup and to place an order, visit grocery.walmart.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.