GREENSBORO — A local distributor of foods to Asian restaurants purchased warehouses it had previously leased and up-fit for storage.
HF Foods Group purchased 10 warehouses through its wholly-owned subsidiary B&R Global Holdings.
In November, HF Foods, which distributes to 10,000 primarily Asian and Chinese restaurants in 21 states in the Southeast, Mountain and Pacific zones, merged with B&R Global. B&R is a West Coast distributor to 6,800 restaurants. HF CEO Zhou Min Ni remained as chairman while sharing CEO duties with Peter Zhang, the former CEO of B&R Global.
The cold and freezer storage facilities purchased by HF Foods were owned by B&R Group Realty Holdings, a real-estate company that is partially owned by Zhang.
Owning the warehouses reduces HF's expenses by an estimated $6.5 million.
"These are properties in which we’ve already invested to upgrade the freezer and storage facilities, which help us better serve our customers and operate more effectively," Zhou Min Ni said in a release.
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank and Comerica Bank helped broker the deal.
