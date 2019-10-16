GREENSBORO - The wait is over.
Trader Joe's opens at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 at 3721 Battleground Ave. at Brassfield Shopping Center.
It is the first Trader Joe's in the city and the 10th in North Carolina, including Winston-Salem.
Trader Joe’s hinted at a Greensboro store in 2014 when it was rumored the grocer expressed interest in opening a store in a proposed retail development on Hobbs Road at West Friendly Avenue near Friendly Center. Trader Joe's interest in the site allegedly waned after residents near the property protested the proposed development.
City Council members continued to try to woo the company, but in 2017, Trader Joe's told the city that it wasn't interested at that time in a Greensboro location.
The company confirmed a rumored store at Brassfield last month and immediately began hiring.
The store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Meanwhile, Florida-based grocery chain Publix is opening a Greensboro store at 6029 W. Gate City Blvd. at Grandover Village at Guilford College Road.
It is targeted to open by the end of the year.
Publix has stores in Winston-Salem and High Point. It also is building a distribution center just off U.S. 70 east of Greensboro.
Grocery chain Lidl is not far behind. In May, the German-based grocer confirmed it was building its first Greensboro store at West Gate City Boulevard and Mackay Road next to Adams Farm Shopping Center.
The site is not far from the Publix location, and construction has already begun. An opening date has not been confirmed.
Lidl currently has regional stores in Winston-Salem, Thomasville and Lexington. The company has a distribution center in Alamance County.
