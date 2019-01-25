Those affected by government shutdown get help feeding their families this weekend
GREENSBORO — Despite a deal reached today by President Donald Trump and congressional leaders to reopen the Federal Government for three weeks, about 800,000 Federal employees woke today with no paycheck for the second time since the government shutdown over a month ago.
With relief imminent, furloughed workers still have to put food on their family’s tables this weekend.
The Corner Farmers Market, a nonprofit market held each Saturday in the parking lot of Sticks and Stones restaurant at Elam and Walker avenues, is going to help furloughed workers do that on Saturday.
“We want people to feel like this is a community that has your back,” said Kathy Newsom, director of the market.
For every dollar spent by a furloughed federal employee, the market will match that dollar with another dollar, doubling the spending power of those shoppers. The match is good up to $50.
The market routinely boosts the spending of recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP. Typically, the market matches up to $15 for SNAP users. But with March benefits for those users uncertain, the market decided to raise the cap to $50.
The market broadened the offer to include furloughed federal workers.
“We decided to extend it to anybody affected by the shutdown, whether they are a government employee or a contractor that is not working,” Newsom said.
Though the market’s extra assistance is made possible by community donations, Newsom said she is confident they will be able to provide food to all who show up to take advantage of the offer. She said bakers are baking extra bread and one vendor is bringing extra apples from a source in the mountains.
“If people need the food and we have the food, we’re going to figure out how to get it into their hands,” Newsom said.
Sticks and Stones will offer free breakfast biscuits to furloughed workers and SNAP recipients. A voucher, which the market will provide, is required to get a biscuit.
The market is open 9 a.m. to noon. Those who wish to take advantage of the match or get a biscuit can see Newsom.
Furloughed workers can also get a free meal Sunday when Gillespie Grill and Opening Doors Together, an organization that assists teens who have aged out of foster care, partner for help out struggling families.
“We just decided the best thing we can do right now is to give back,” said Stacy Simms who operates the grill with her husband Chef Big Willie Simms. “We see so many families that are hurting, so why not feed them.”
The meal is 1 to 4 p.m. at Gillespie Grill at Gillespie Golf Course at 306 E. Florida St.
Furloughed federal employees and their immediate family are invited. Bring an ID.
For information, call 336-279-6793.
For comments or questions about this story, contact carl.wilson@greensboro.com.