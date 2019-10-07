GREENSBORO — Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is looking for seasonal and part-time workers during a hiring event Oct. 18 and 19 at all 160 locations.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Qualified applicants will get on-the-spot interviews.
November through Jan. 1 is the busiest time of year for the chain.
Applying in advance online is encouraged. Apply at careers.thefreshmarke.com.
