GREENSBORO — It's out of the bag.
GOP counsel Steve Castor apparently is quite modest when it comes to conducting the task at hand.
Castor was photographed putting his files into a reusable grocery tote at the end of Monday's hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
The bag was from Greensboro-based grocery chain The Fresh Market.
Social media erupted with a variety of humorous comments like "Castor is dropping a strong hint that he wants a new bag for Christmas," "Note to Steve Castor's family: He needs a briefcase" and "Steve Castor saved five cents bringing his own bag to the impeachment binder store."
The Fresh Market weighed in with its own tweet Monday afternoon that read: We'd like to announce that we are the official briefcase maker of Steve Castor. You can fill your briefcase up with files or yummy food (our preference). Mention hashtag #TFMBriefcase over the next 24 hours in-store to get your own briefcase for free (aka reusable bag!)
No word on whether or not The Fresh Market ran out of bags.
