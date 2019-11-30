Stone Soup Logo

GREENSBORO — Inspired by an old folk tale, the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro will hold a fundraiser featuring soup.

The Community Stone Soup event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the market.

Dani Bigger of Bigger Tables will prepare Winter Beans and Greens Soup and Chris Scalici of Artistic Cuisine will prepare Beer, Bacon and Cheese Soup.

Cost is $5 for an 8-ounce cup.

A 32-ounce container can be ordered for $15 at https://ticketmegreensboro.com. Limited quantities will be available for $18 the day of the event.

For information, call (336) 373-2402 or visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.

