GREENSBORO — Inspired by an old folk tale, the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro will hold a fundraiser featuring soup.
The Community Stone Soup event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the market.
Dani Bigger of Bigger Tables will prepare Winter Beans and Greens Soup and Chris Scalici of Artistic Cuisine will prepare Beer, Bacon and Cheese Soup.
Cost is $5 for an 8-ounce cup.
A 32-ounce container can be ordered for $15 at https://ticketmegreensboro.com. Limited quantities will be available for $18 the day of the event.
For information, call (336) 373-2402 or visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.