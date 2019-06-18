Get your poke your way at Poke Bowl at 116 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The restaurant, North Carolina’s first for the Maryland-based chain, opened just off the food court of the downtown historic Piedmont Building.
Poke (pronounced poh-kay) in Hawaiian means sliced or diced, and this native Hawaiian way of serving seafood is catching on.
At Poke Bowl you create a bowl starting with a base of rice or greens. Then you add your poke from a choice of proteins such as ahi tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura shrimp or chicken, barbecued eel or tofu. Drizzle on one of the sweet, savory or hot sauces. Add some other items such as sesame seeds or cilantro. Then throw on some fruits and vegetables such as kale, avocado, edamame, pineapple or mango. Top everything with an additional drizzle of sauce and something crunchy such as tempura flakes or wasabi peas.
Bowl prices are around $10 for seafood, a little less for chicken or tofu.
Let Poke Bowl do the deciding with one of its $12.95 signature bowls such as the Hawaii Classic with tuna, salmon and Hawaii Sauce or the Spicy Dragon Bowl with crab meat, tuna and spicy mayonnaise sauce.
You can have your poke and fixings burrito style by building your own or choosing from one of the signature roasted seaweed wraps for $11.95.
Poke Bowl is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The restaurant’s phone is 336-907-7021 or visit www.pokebowlnc.com.
Drake’s opening
Drake’s is opening Monday at 1377 Boone Station Drive at Alamance Crossing shopping center in Burlington.
It will be the North Carolina debut for the Kentucky-based sports pub chain.
Drake’s offers traditional American-style pub food such as burgers, mini-sandwiches and wings.
The restaurant also offers build-your-own tacos and an extensive sushi menu.
The majority of menu items are less than $12.
Drake’s is known for its night-life such as trivia, shuffleboard, corn hole and DJ and dancing on weekends.
Drake’s operates 12 locations, mostly in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Phone is 336-567-4780. To learn more about Drake’s, visit drakescomeplay.com.
Pizza place closes
Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza at 427 Tate St. in Greensboro has closed.
The location is no longer listed on the company’s website, and a banner in the store’s window says Taaz Indian Kitchen is coming soon.
An inquiry to Cottage Inn main office was not returned.
The Michigan-based chain of pizza joints made its North Carolina debut when it opened in Greensboro two years ago. A year later, the store closed for eight months during a transition to a new franchisee.
Natty Greene’s reopens
Gate City Blvd. taproom
Natty Greene’s has reopened its Brewhouse at its brewing facility at 1918 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The taproom features 24 taps of Natty Greene’s beer and an outdoor patio from which to enjoy them.
The Brewhouse is open daily. A grand opening will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.
For information, visit Natty Greene’s online at www.facebook.com/NattyGreenesBrewingCo.
Coffee roaster hits the road with mobile shop
The Triad has a new coffee option on wheels in the form of a blue and white 1972 VW van.
Meet Cause Roast.
Gregg Pittman founded the Greensboro-based e-commerce coffee company in 2015. He knew someday he’d like to have a coffee shop but said the van was a more affordable way to make the leap from the digital world to the real world.
“We don’t have brick and mortar, we have steering wheel and tires right now,” Pittman said.
Pittman bought the bus last fall and customized it with a pop-up roof from which to serve a full coffee menu.
Good Coffee and Good Vibes is the van’s motto.
“I want to build community and cultivate conversations,” Pittman said.
The “cause” in the company’s name can be any number of global challenges such as food, education or health. Cause Roast donates 15% of profits to a different cause every three months. Right now, the cause is clean water in developing nations.
Pittman said he plans to partner with more local causes such as Make-A-Wish, Red Cross and area churches.
He also said he would like to open a shop someday.
In the meantime, you can find the Cause Roast van on the road where partner Hannah Leigh serves drip and pour-over coffee, lattes, iced coffee, cold brew, tea and some baked goods.
Pittman said the bus is usually parked at Healthy House at 109 W. Main St. in Jamestown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Follow Cause Roast on social media or visit https://causeroast.com.